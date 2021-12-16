Air France-KLM orders 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and signs Letter of Intent for 4 A350F freighters

Air France-KLM orders 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft – with purchase rights for an additional 60 aircraft – for KLM and Transavia, and signs a LOI for the purchase of 4 Airbus A350F Full Freighter aircraft for Air France

On December 16, 2021, the Air France-KLM Board of Directors made the decision to move forward on the Group’s goal to improve its economic and environmental performance through the introduction of next-generation aircraft. In doing so, the Group also demonstrated its ability to leverage purchasing synergies.

Firm order for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft – with purchase rights for 60 additional aircraft, to renew the fleets of KLM and Transavia Netherlands, and to renew and expand the fleet of Transavia France.

The order covers Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo aircraft. The first deliveries are expected in the second half of 2023.

Benefiting from the latest technological innovations, the A320neo family aircraft offer the best performance in their category for the network needs of the Group’s airlines. Compared to previous generation aircraft, they offer a unit cost reduction of more than 10%, as well as a 15% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Their noise footprint is also 50% lower.

Fleet renewal is the first lever to cut CO2 emissions, with immediate effect. Alongside the use of sustainable aviation fuels and eco-piloting, it is one of the pillars of the Group’s decarbonization trajectory, which aims for net zero emissions by 2050, and -50% CO2 emissions per passenger/km by 2030, i.e. -15% in absolute terms.

These aircraft will operate medium-haul routes in Europe, notably from Amsterdam-Schiphol – KLM’s global hub and Transavia Netherlands’ main base, and from Paris-Orly, Transavia France’s main base.

Details of the cabin configuration will be announced at a later date.

Signature of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the purchase of 4 Airbus A350F Full Freighter aircraft – with purchase rights for 4 additional aircraft, to increase cargo capacity at Air France.

In the context of a steady and sustainable growth of demand for air cargo, this order would increase Air France-KLM’s cargo capacity.

Air France-KLM would be among the launch operators of the A350F Full Freighter.

This order would come with full substitution rights to Airbus A350 passenger aircraft, which constitute the new spearhead of the Air France long-haul fleet. The airline currently operates 12 of the 38 aircraft of the type on order.

Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Air France-KLM Group, said: “These evolutionary orders will position our Group airlines on the path to improved performance while accelerating our decarbonisation trajectory. This is a major step forward for KLM, Transavia and Air France, which will operate the best aircraft available for their network needs. The outstanding performances of the A320neo family and of the A350F Full-Freighter, which are quieter, more fuel-efficient and more cost-effective aircraft, make them the best choices for the long-term growth of our fleet. They will be instrumental in reaching our ambitious targets, including zero net CO2 emissions by 2050.”

As of December 15, 2021, Air France-KLM operated a fleet of 502 aircraft to over 300 destinations worldwide.