Air France-KLM increases ticket price by 1 to 12 euros to pay for sustainable fuel

Airline tickets are becoming more expensive in the Air France-KLM group. This is what the group calls the “sustainable aviation fuel” contribution.

The measure has been applied since Monday, January 10. An increase in the price of tickets in the Air France-KLM group from one to twelve euros intended to offset part of the additional cost generated by the new fuel, a specific fuel that reduces CO2 emissions. These price increases will be variable depending on the category of seats occupied in the cabin: from one to four euros in Economy class, from 1.50 euros to twelve euros in the Business cabin, and according to the distance travelled.

All Air France-KLM brands, including low-cost Transavia, will integrate this famous sustainable fuel on flights departing from France and the Netherlands. Air France will even offer, from Thursday, January 13, to passengers to contribute to the purchase of additional fuel on its website. Citizen approach for those who wish it: each euro of voluntary contribution will be invested in the purchase of clean fuels which represent 0.5 to 1% of the total quantity of fuel used by the group.

“Sustainable aviation fuels”

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are produced from used oils, cooking oils or forestry and agricultural residues and reduce CO2 emissions by 75% over their life cycle compared to fossil aviation fuels such as traditional kerosene. The latter represents 20 to 30% of the cost of flights for airlines. However, SAF are four to eight times more expensive in their current mode of production.