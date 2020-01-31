Air France-KLM Group update on coronavirus situation in China – All flights to China suspended until 9 February

The Air France-KLM Group continues to closely monitor the developments of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, while maintaining close contact with international health and aviation authorities. After careful consideration of the developing situation, on January 30, 2020 the Air France-KLM Group decided to suspend all Air France and KLM flights to and from China until February 9, 2020.

“The health and safety of our 85,000 employees and our 100 million customers is our highest priority,” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Air France KLM Group. “I am proud of the professionalism of our employees in Europe, in China, and abroad, and their relentless dedication to ensuring their operating and non-operating colleagues, as well as our customers, can return home to their families. We continue to closely monitor the situation together with our partner China Eastern.”

Starting Thursday, January 30, 2020, Air France will operate special flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing using volunteer crew members in order to permit employees and customers to return to Paris, while KLM’s flights departing from Amsterdam until Sunday, February 2, 2020, are intended to give as many employees and customers as possible the opportunity to return to Amsterdam from Beijing and Shanghai.