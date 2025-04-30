Air France-KLM Group posts stronger Q1 2025 with €161M operating improvement and €783M free cash flow

Air France-KLM began 2025 with a €161 million year-on-year improvement in operating result, bringing Q1 losses down to €328 million. Group revenue rose 7.7% to €7.2 billion, supported by all business units and strong demand, particularly in the Network segment.

Key Financial Highlights:

Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow: €783 million

Unit revenue: +3.0% (at constant currency)

Unit cost: +2.1% (due to inflation, airport charges, capacity mix, and premiumization)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio: 1.6x, in line with target

Cash on hand: €9.3 billion after €741 million in debt reduction, including a €515 million bond redemption

FY 2025 Outlook (Unchanged):

Capacity growth: +4–5%

Unit cost: Low single-digit increase

CapEx: €3.2–3.4 billion

Leverage: 1.5x–2.0x

CEO Benjamin Smith credited solid demand, strong summer ticket sales, and strategic advancements such as Air France’s new La Première cabin and fleet modernisation for the performance. While cautioning about geopolitical and economic headwinds, he emphasised the group’s resilience, diversified network, and premium positioning.