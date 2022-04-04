Air France-KLM enters into exclusive negotiations with CFM International for the engine configuration of its future Airbus A320neo family fleet

Air France-KLM announces today that after an extensive review of the offers available, the Group’s Board of Directors has chosen to enter into exclusive negotiations with CFM International for the acquisition of LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of Airbus A320neo and A321neo.

This decision follows the Group’s order, announced last December, for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft – with purchase rights for 60 additional aircraft, to renew the fleets of KLM and Transavia Netherlands, and to renew and expand the fleet of Transavia France.

Manufactured by CFMInternational- a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines – the LEAP-1A engine is a latest-generation engine, which contributes to the global performance and efficiency of the Airbus A320neo aircraft family.

CFM International already provides engines to the Group for its Boeing 737 NG (CFM56-7B) and Airbus A320ceo (CFM56-5B) fleets.

Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM said: “We look forward to working with CFM International in the coming weeks through these exclusive negotiations. We are confident that our two groups will be able to continue a long-term relationship and to build a sustainable future together.”