Air France-KLM and SAS sign codeshare and interline agreements

Effective September 1, 2024, Air France and KLM customers will gain access to 33 destinations in Northern Europe via SAS hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm. Conversely, SAS customers will have access to 33 European destinations via Air France and KLM hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol.

This will cover the European networks of Air France, KLM, and SAS, enhancing travel options for customers.

Members of Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue and SAS’s EuroBonus programmes can earn and spend Miles/Points across all flights. Eligible EuroBonus members will also enjoy SkyTeam alliance benefits, including SkyPriority services and lounge access.

Statements from Executives

Angus Clarke, Air France-KLM: Emphasised the importance of these agreements for close commercial cooperation, offering a wide range of European destinations and high-quality services.

Paul Verhagen, SAS: Highlighted the benefits of codeshare flights with Air France-KLM, enhancing connectivity and offerings for loyal customers, and attracting new passengers.

Flight Operations

Air France and KLM currently operate up to 200 weekly flights between their hubs and SAS hubs.

SAS operates up to 109 weekly flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol from Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm.

Reservations are now open for departures starting September 1, 2024, via the airlines’ websites and all distribution channels.