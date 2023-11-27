Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways announce frequent flyer partnership

Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways have unveiled a new frequent flyer partnership, building on their recent Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2023. This collaboration enables members of Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue and Etihad Airways’ Etihad Guest loyalty programmes to earn and redeem miles when flying with either airline.

The partnership grants customers access to over 60 additional routes beyond Abu Dhabi, Paris, and Amsterdam, opening up a broader range of travel opportunities. Elite member benefits are set to be announced soon.

Flying Blue and Etihad Guest members can now earn and utilise miles for flights, hotel stays, car rentals, and various products through their respective loyalty programmes. The partnership, effective immediately, coincides with Air France’s recent inaugural flight from Paris to Abu Dhabi.

Air France-KLM’s Executive Vice President expressed excitement about expanding their long-term collaboration with Etihad Airways, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a hub connecting various regions. Etihad’s Chief Revenue Officer emphasised the benefits for their nine million Etihad Guest Members, extending the opportunity to earn and redeem miles with Air France-KLM and anticipating a seamless travel experience for Flying Blue members on Etihad’s expanding network.