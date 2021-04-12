Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines to reinforce their partnership

In the context of the participation of China Eastern Airlines in the share capital increase of Air France-KLM, both airline groups have decided to extend the scope of their partnership through:

an intensified commercial cooperation and an extended collaboration to non-commercial related activities (e.g. ground services, catering or maintenance) ;

an increased footprint on the Beijing market, with the Paris-Beijing and Amsterdam-Beijing routes joining the current Joint Venture existing between Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines when conditions are satisfied.

Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines are historical partners, with a codeshare cooperation that started in 2000 on the Paris-Shanghai route, a first Joint Venture agreement signed between Air France and China Eastern Airlines in 2012, and an extension of this agreement to KLM in 2016. China Eastern Airlines took an equity stake in Air France-KLM in 2017, shaping the ambition for a long term strategic partnership.

With this expansion of the cooperation between Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines, both airline groups clearly are clearly paving the way to create the most efficient and powerful Joint Venture between Europe and China.