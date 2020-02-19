Air France Group launches 17 routes to Algeria after reallocation of bankrupt Aigle Azur’s rights

5 new routes to 2 destinations for Air France on departure from Paris Orly, Marseille, Toulouse and Nice

12 new routes to 6 destinations for Transavia on departure from Paris Orly, Lyon and Montpellier

The Air France Group is increasing services to Algeria along with capacity to Algiers, Bejaia, Constantine, Oran, Setif and Tlemcen on departure from Paris and the French regions.

These flights, which will be operated by Air France and Transavia as from April 2020, will create even stronger ties between France and Algeria.

Air France – up to 31 new weekly flights to Algeria

Air France will launch 5 new routes to Algiers and Oran –

Paris Orly-Algiers: up to 14 weekly flights all year-round as from 4 April 2020

Marseille-Algiers: up to 7 weekly flights all year-round as from 4 April 2020

Toulouse-Algiers: up to 4 weekly flights all year-round as from 4 April 2020

Toulouse-Oran: up to 4 weekly flights all year-round as from 4 April 2020

Nice-Algiers: up to 2 weekly flights from 14 July to 27 August 2020

Moreover, the seat capacity between Paris and Algiers will be doubled with a total of 49 weekly flights departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, opening up access to Air France’s vast medium and long-haul network.

The flights will be operated by Airbus A318 and A320 equipped with 131 and 178 seats respectively. These flights can be booked as from 24 February 2020 at airfrance.com, by calling 3654 and with travel agents.

Transavia – 445,000 seats between France and Algeria in summer 2020

For the 2020 summer season, Transvia will also launch 12 routes to 6 destinations –

Paris Orly-Algiers: 14 weekly flights as from 4 April 2020

Paris Orly-Bejaia: 3 weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) as from 4 April 2020

Paris Orly-Constantine: 3 weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday) as from 4 April 2020

Paris Orly-Oran: 6 weekly flights (Monday to Saturday) as from 4 April 2020

Paris Orly-Setif: 2 weekly flights (Tuesday, Friday) as from 4 April 2020

Paris Orly-Tlemcen: 2 weekly flights (Wednesday, Saturday) as from 11 April 2020

Lyon-Bejaia: 1 weekly flight (Wednesday) as from 22 April 2020

Lyon-Constantine: 1 weekly flight (Sunday) as from 26 April 2020

Lyon-Oran: 2 weekly flights (Tuesday, Saturday) as from 21 April 2020

Montpellier-Algiers: 2 weekly flights (Wednesday, Saturday) as from 8 July 2020

Montpellier-Constantine: 2 weekly flights (Tuesday, Saturday) as from 11 July 2020

Montpellier-Oran: 2 weekly flights (Monday, Friday) as from 6 July 2020

Transavia will also triple its frequencies between Lyon and Algiers, with 6 weekly flights.

This offer is in addition to the flights operated since 2019 on departure from Nantes to Algiers and Oran. In total, Transavia will offer 445,000 seats between France and Algeria in summer 2020.

Flights will be operated by Boeing 737-800 equipped with 189 seats and tickets will go on sale on 19 February 2020 on transavia.com.

This flight schedule and associated rights are subject to approval by the Algerian civil aviation authority.