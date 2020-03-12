Air France adapts its service to the United States as from 14 March 2020

Air France has taken note of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s announcement of new United States border restrictions as of 14 March 2020.

Flights to and from the United States are operating as normal on 12 and 13 March 2020.

From 14 to 28 March 2020 included, Air France plans to continue operations to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York JFK, San Francisco and Washington. At this stage, Air France is awaiting clarification from the US authorities on the possibility to continue service to Miami, Boston and Houston.

Air France is working with its partners KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic on implementing a plan to continue service to the United States for its customers beyond 28 March 2020.