ACIA Aero Leasing delivers two aircraft to Air Express Algeria

ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”) has completed the transition of two aircraft to Air Express Algeria (“AEA”). The deliveries include one Beechcraft B1900D (UE-379) and one LET 410 (MSN 3001).

The deliveries took place in February 2021. These aircraft are part of a three aircraft transaction with the third aircraft, a further Beechcraft B1900D, scheduled to deliver in March 2021.

This transaction will bring ACIA’s total portfolio of aircraft operating in Algeria to nine.

Dublin – February 22, 2021