ACIA Aero Leasing delivers two aircraft to Air Express Algeria

André Orban
Air Express Algeria Beechcraft BE-1900 © aeroprints.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=32561884

“These aircraft are part of a three aircraft transaction”

ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”) has completed the transition of two aircraft to Air Express Algeria (“AEA”). The deliveries include one Beechcraft B1900D (UE-379) and one LET 410 (MSN 3001). 

The deliveries took place in February 2021. These aircraft are part of a three aircraft transaction with the third aircraft, a further Beechcraft B1900D, scheduled to deliver in March 2021.

This transaction will bring ACIA’s total portfolio of aircraft operating in Algeria to nine.

Dublin – February 22, 2021

