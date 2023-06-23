The new alliance between train operator Iryo and Air Europa will allow travel with the same ticket from Zaragoza to New York

Air Europa and Iryo, a private high-speed train operator, have formed an alliance to offer joint plane and train tickets on a single ticket. This move aims to provide customers with a more integrated and comprehensive travel experience.

The agreement will compete directly with the existing alliance between Iberia and public train operator Renfe, which has been offering combined train-plane trips for years. The alliance between Air Europa and Iryo will allow customers to purchase tickets that combine train journeys with Air Europa flights, starting from September.

The initial phase will cover connections between Madrid and eleven Spanish cities, as well as Air Europa’s European and transoceanic destinations. The agreement is not exclusive, and both companies may enter into intermodality agreements with other operators in the future.

The alliance anticipates further expansion and integration when high-speed trains directly connect to Madrid Barajas airport in 2025, enabling travelers to seamlessly transition between air and rail travel.