SAS and Air Europa expand global reach with codeshare agreement

SAS and Air Europa have announced a new codeshare partnership to enhance connectivity between Scandinavia and the Iberian Peninsula.

SAS customers will gain access to 12 Spanish and Portuguese destinations via Air Europa flights from Madrid, while Air Europa passengers can connect to SAS’ Scandinavian network, including direct flights from Madrid to Copenhagen starting April 11, 2025.

The partnership also extends SAS’ offerings to North Africa, the Caribbean, and South America. Formalised at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, the agreement strengthens both airlines’ positions within the SkyTeam alliance, enhancing global reach and service quality.