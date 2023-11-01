Ryanair Boeing 737 and Air Europa Boeing 787-8 clip wings at holding point Madrid runway

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

Two aircraft, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (registration unknown) and a Air Europa Boeing 787-8 (registered EC-NXA) clipped wings at one of the holding points of runway 14R at Madrid Barajas, Spain. Both aircraft taxied back to the apron, some wingtip damage was spotted. 

Ryanair flight FR3814 to Bologna, Italy was able to operate, albeit with a delay of over five hours. Air Europa will operate flight UX83 to Salvador, Brazil at 21:30 local time, about eight hours later than originally scheduled.

Aviation24.be is awaiting further information about the incident.

