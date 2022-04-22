Iberojet signs interline agreement with Air Europa

From 2 May, Iberojet, formerly known as Evelop, will connect its network of destinations with 24 cities in Spain and Europe thanks to the codeshare agreement reached with Air Europa.

In this way, the airline will offer its flights with the entire journey issued in a single ticket and with the checked bag from the airport of origin to the final destination. Iberojet currently flies to and from Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Cancun (Mexico), Los Cabos (Mexico), Havana (Cuba), Varadero (Cuba), San José (Costa Rica) and Mauritius. As of 2 May, these seven airports will be connected to 13 destinations in Spain and another 11 European ones operated by Air Europa.

The itineraries combining Air Europa flights with those of Iberojet will be on sale both in the global distribution systems (GDS) and on the Iberojet website.

In addition, as of 2 May, Iberojet moves its operations to Terminal 1 of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, thus reducing waiting times on connecting flights with Air Europa.