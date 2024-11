Air France-KLM is negotiating the purchase of a 20% stake in Spanish airline Air Europa for over €100 million. This move follows IAG’s failed attempt to fully acquire Air Europa due to EU regulatory concerns.

The transaction, reportedly below the EU’s antitrust approval threshold, reflects Air France-KLM’s strategy of targeted investments, including its recent 19.9% stake in SAS.

Globalia, Air Europa’s owner, confirmed interest from multiple parties.