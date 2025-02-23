Air Europa temporarily operates long-haul flights for Brussels Airlines

Due to maintenance-related groundings of several Airbus A330 aircraft, Brussels Airlines has enlisted Air Europa to operate select long-haul flights. Starting yesterday, the Spanish airline is flying a Boeing 787-9 on the Brussels–New York JFK route (flights SN501 and SN502).

Air Europa’s aircraft, configured with 30 business class and 303 economy seats, will help mitigate recent flight cancellations. This temporary arrangement ensures continued service while Brussels Airlines addresses its fleet maintenance issues.

More information in our forum