Air Europa resumes operations to North Africa with twice-weekly flights to both Tunis and Marrakech

Air Europa resumes the operations that it had before the pandemic in North Africa and, since the end of this week, flies again to Tunis and Marrakech with two weekly frequencies to both cities.

The reopening of both routes by the airline is part of the growth plan activated by the company, and which plans to adapt the activity to the needs of the market and demand, and gradually recover full operation.

The flights to the Tunisian capital and the most international and well-known city in Morocco will take off from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas Airport on Sunday and Thursday nights; while the return flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays. Upon arrival at the Madrid hub, passengers can connect with the more than 60 national, European and transoceanic flights operated by the company.

Both routes, whose operations began in 2017 in Marrakech and 2019 in Tunisia, always performed well before the outbreak of the pandemic, and it is expected that they will continue along the same evolutionary line. In fact, Air Europa this year offers passengers more than 32,500 seats in North Africa and manages an average occupancy forecast in the coming months of around 75%.

Madrid, April 5, 2022

Additional information: The flights will be operated by an Embraer E195LR. On the Marrakech route, Air Europa will compete with Iberia, Royal Air Maroc and Ryanair. On the Tunis route, its competitor will be Tunisair.