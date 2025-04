Air Europa is returning to North Africa this April with the launch of direct flights from Madrid to Marrakech and Tunis. The airline will operate twice weekly to Marrakech starting April 6 through October, and to Tunis from April 13, increasing to three weekly flights in June.

Over 40,000 seats will be offered across both routes in 2025, catering to rising seasonal demand. The flights will be operated using Boeing 737 aircraft.