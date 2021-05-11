Air Europa resumes its flights from Madrid to Miami and New York in June

Air Europa reopens its flights to the US and, from June onwards, it will fly aboard its most modern and efficient fleet, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, to Miami and New York.

With three weekly frequencies, more specifically on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Air Europa will resume its flights to Miami on June 12. It will also resume its operations to New York as of June 25h, also with three flights per week: on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The time slot of both operations facilitates, upon the arrival of flights at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas Airport, a fast and optimal connection with a good part of the airline’s domestic flight network.

Air Europa’s return to its US destinations is based on its commitment to progressively increase connectivity with European flights for its passengers, as restrictions are eliminated and provided that optimal safety conditions are guaranteed.

Air Europa will fly to Miami and New York with its Dreamliner fleet, the most efficient aircraft on the market, capable of reducing flight time by 45 minutes and gas emissions by 20% compared to similar size aircraft. In addition, the Dreamliner fleet has HEPA (high-efficiency) filters, identical to those used in hospital environments, capable of capturing viruses and bacterias with a 99.9% efficiency.

The company has developed a new fare structure available to all passengers to customise their trip and has broaden its changes and flexibility policies.