Air Europa reaction after withdrawal of Iberia’s purchase plan

Air Europa asserts that it remains a profitable company and will continue with its strategic plan following IAG’s withdrawal from the purchase due to stringent requirements from Brussels. The airline, part of the Globalia group, is committed to maintaining its role in connecting Europe and America.

IAG announced to the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) that it would terminate its agreement to acquire the remaining 80% of Air Europa, citing that proceeding would not benefit its shareholders. As a result, IAG will pay Globalia a €50 million indemnity.

Air Europa plans to strengthen its position in international aviation, ensuring its expansion and connectivity between Europe and America. The airline is focused on executing its long-term sustainable strategic plan.