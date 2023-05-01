Air Europa pilots strike on May 1, 2, 4 and 5

Pilots at Air Europa began a series of strikes on May 1, which will continue on May 2, 4 and 5 in all of the airline’s Spanish bases and workplaces.

The Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla) called the strike after warning of its intention to stop work during the months of May and June due to a lack of progress in negotiations over the 5th Collective Agreement. The Sepla accuses Air Europa’s management of playing with the rights of workers and of presenting proposals that result in a “real loss” of the previous collective agreement’s labour rights.

The airline’s management called the strike “irresponsible and selfish” and warned of potential losses.

The pilots’ union has expressed its commitment to the company’s future and its “responsibility to social peace“, but warns that it will not allow business management to “seek profit against users and workers“.