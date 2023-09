Air Europa flight UX56 that left Panama for Madrid had to be diverted to the Canary Islands because of a passenger who suffered a heart attack during the flight.

The air traffic controllers gave priority for the aircraft (a Boeing 787-8 registered EC-MMY) to land at the Tenerife North airport in Los Rodeos, where health personnel waited for the person affected.

UX56 landed at the Tenerife North airport on the morning of this Friday, September 1.