Air Europa cancels 114 flights ahead of a pilot strike

Air Europa has cancelled 114 flights during eight new days of pilot strikes scheduled between next Monday and June 2. These strikes were called by the Sepla union following the previous four strikes in early May, which resulted in 68 cancelled flights.

The Ministry of Transport has set minimum services for the new strikes. The affected routes include domestic flights between Madrid and Bilbao, La Coruña, Palma de Mallorca, Vigo, or Málaga, as well as international flights to Rome (Fiumicino), Milan (Malpensa), Paris-Orly, Porto, Lisbon, and the Barcelona-Palma route.

The Sepla union accuses Air Europa’s management of ignoring labour and salary demands, and further strikes may be called in the coming months. The union has lodged a complaint against the Ministry of Transport for what it considers excessive minimum services. They also threatened a nationwide strike by pilots from all airlines if the ministry does not reconsider the application of these services.

Additionally, Sepla has accused Air Europa of refusing to allow them to submit a detailed report on national and international flights, which would help define the application of minimum services.