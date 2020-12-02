Air Djibouti Boeing 737-500 (ex-Sabena) suffers main gear collapse during landing

On 2 December, an Air Djibouti Boeing 737-500 (registered EY-560) suffered a right-hand main landing gear collapse on landing at Garowe Airport, Puntland, Somalia. The aircraft carried 5 crew members and 39 passengers, nobody got injured during the mishap.

Air Djibouti is the flag carrier Djibouti and is also known as Red Sea Airlines.

According to airfleets.net, the aircraft operated for Sabena between 1992 and 2002 and was registered as OO-SYK.

Following images appeared on social media:

#DJIBOUTI Airline had an accident Garowe Airport. Everyone is safe. It looks like that the rights wheel/undercarriage collapsed before take off. pic.twitter.com/635S7T6wVd — issa dhollowaa (@IssaDhollowaa) December 2, 2020