Air Côte d’Ivoire De Havilland Canada DHC-8-400 carrying Gambian national football team to AFCON safely returns to Banjul Airport

An Air Côte d’Ivoire De Havilland Canada DHC-8-400 (with unknown registration) that was chartered to bring the Gambian national football team from Banjul, Gambia to Abidjan, Ivory Coast to play in the AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations) as from 15 January returned to Banjul shortly after departure, the incident occurred on 10 January.

After traveling 32 hours from Saudi Arabia with long layovers in Istanbul and Casablanca, the team was supposed to fly from Gambia to the Ivory Coast.

During boarding, the team already had to suffer from the extensive heat inside the little aircraft, which is known for not providing enough cooling (airconditioning) on the ground.

The crew assured that the airconditioning would function once airborne. According to a player, many players/staff suffered strong headaches and extreme dizziness while people started falling asleep.

After take-off, the situation got worse. A pressurization problem forced the crew to return to Banjul were the aircraft safely landed, nine minutes after initial take-off.

Head coach – and Belgian – Tom Saintfiet told the press that they escaped from a certain death as some of his players fell into a deep sleep. “If we had flown another half hour, we would all have died on the plane from CO poisoning,” he added. (editor’s note: this response seems exaggerated to us)

A picture from the aircraft, shortly after landing, appeared on social media. Note the “Brandweer Willebroek” firefighter outfit.

