Air Côte d’Ivoire expands its fleet and network with two modern Airbus A330neo aircraft

Air Côte d’Ivoire, the national airline of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, has signed a firm order for two A330neo aircraft to support its growth strategy.

The agreement was announced at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, in the presence of Amadou Koné, Minister of Transport of Côte d’Ivoire, Laurent Loukou, CEO of Air Côte d’Ivoire, General Abdoulaye Coulibaly, President of Air Côte d’Ivoire Board and Philippe Mhun, Airbus Executive Vice President Programmes and Services.

The airline currently operates a fleet of six Airbus aircraft comprising one A320neo, two A320ceo and three A319. The new A330neo widebody aircraft will enable Air Côte d’Ivoire to grow its network and efficiently launch long-haul routes in view of the airline’s transcontinental expansion strategy.

The A330neo is the new generation version of the popular A330 widebody. Incorporating the latest generation engines, a new wing and a range of aerodynamic innovations, the aircraft offers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200nm / 13,300km non-stop. Operating the A330neo side by side with its Airbus Single Aisle fleet will enable Air Côte d’Ivoire to benefit from huge operational savings and more flexibility generated by Airbus’ unique commonality among its aircraft Family members.

The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, providing passengers with a new level of comfort, ambience and design. This includes offering more personal space, larger overhead bins, a new lighting system and the ability to offer the latest in-flight entertainment systems and full connectivity. As with all Airbus aircraft, the A330neo also features a state-of-the-art cabin air system ensuring a clean and safe environment during the flight.

As of the end of September 2022, the A330neo has received 275 firm orders from over 20 customers worldwide.

Toulouse, 25 October 2022