ATR delivers 1700th aircraft, boosting Air Corsica’s fleet and regional connectivity

Leading regional aircraft manufacturer ATR has delivered its 1,700th aircraft, an ATR 72-600, to long-term customer Air Corsica. This milestone delivery marks the completion of the airline’s transition from the ATR -500 series to the latest generation of fuel-efficient turboprops, solidifying its commitment to operational excellence, regional connectivity, and sustainability.

The newly delivered aircraft, equipped with advanced PW127XT engines, reduces maintenance costs by 20% and cuts fuel consumption by 3%, resulting in a 45% lower CO2 footprint compared to similar-sized regional jets. Air Corsica now operates seven ATR 72-600 aircraft, enhancing the reliability and sustainability of its services across Corsica’s four airports.

Air Corsica’s President, Marie-Hélène Casanova-Servas, highlighted that the fleet upgrade aligns with the airline’s mission to boost connectivity while minimizing environmental impact. ATR’s CEO, Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, noted that this delivery underscores both companies’ shared vision for sustainable regional aviation and signals continued innovation and growth in the sector.