Air Corsica upgrades its ATR 72 turboprop fleet with 5 new aircraft

Launch customer of ATR’s new PW127XT engine, the airline will continue to fulfil its public service mission with the most economical and sustainable aircraft on the market

Air Corsica and ATR announced a firm order for five new ATR 72-600 aircraft to be powered by the new Pratt & Whitney Canada engine, the PW127XT, also announced today. Deliveries will start by November 2022.

The order means a full upgrade of Air Corsica’s ATR 72 fleet. Thanks to its state-of-the-art turboprop engines, the Corsican airline will be able to optimise its operations, with increased capacity and reduced operating costs, and contribute to the development of more responsible aviation. Air Corsica passengers will benefit from a more spacious cabin with larger overhead compartments, and the cutting-edge navigation technology available onboard will further improve the regularity and reliability of the services they offer.

From the airline’s earliest days, more than thirty years ago, Air Corsica has always opted for ATR to operate flights from Corsica by delegation from the public administration. With low fuel consumption and reduced operating costs, ATR ensures fast, reliable, and sustainable air connectivity as a driver of economic and societal development.

Stefano Bortoli, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We at ATR are very proud to have a historic customer like Air Corsica, with ongoing confidence in our aircraft to support its growth and modernisation strategy. In choosing ATR, Air Corsica has made a strategic decision that is both economical and responsible: it is the most cost-effective solution for operating regional routes, with the most environmentally friendly technology available on the market.”

Marie-Hélène Casanova-Servas, President of Air Corsica’s Supervisory Board, commented: “When carrying out a public service mission, there’s a multitude of factors to consider: what is the most reliable, efficient, cost-effective and modern aircraft? And for a territory as preserved as Corsica, we also pay specific attention to the environmental impact of our aircraft. This is why we have chosen the latest version of the ATR 72-600, to continue the modernisation of our fleet, started end 2019.”

Luc Bereni, Air Corsica’s Chairman of the Board, added: “Since our first flight in Spring 1990, the history of our airline is closely linked to ATR’s, with whom we continue to propel ourselves into the future with this order of five ATR 72-600 equipped with PW127XT engines. These new aircraft, that are even more efficient, will enable us to offer several innovations in terms of customer experience, whilst fulfilling our model of air travel in Corsica which has led to our success: frequency, regularity and reliability.”

ATR is reinforcing its role as the leading aircraft on regional routes thanks to its low fuel consumption, low CO2 emissions and the reliability of its operations. By connecting regional hubs to major airports, regional air transportation supports tourism, but its positive effects stretch beyond that to include access to education, health care, culture, and the global economy — all without the need to develop costly, complex road or rail infrastructure.

Dubai Airshow, 15 November 2021