Air Corsica contributes to Brussels South Charleroi Airport’s post-Covid recovery:

The airline will be offering 72,840 seats in 2021

This year, the Corsican airline, Air Corsica, will be offering 72,840 seats to Belgian travellers from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. There will be 402 flights, equivalent to 2019, the reference year before the health crisis. The airline is committed to being part of the recovery this year with its 4 routes from Brussels-Charleroi airport to Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi and Figari.

Since mid-June, the entire Air Corsica fleet has been fully operational in order to offer its customers the widest choice of frequencies and capacities. On 12 June 2021, the airline resumed its flights between Corsica and Brussels-Charleroi airport and will be operating up to 14 weekly connections between Belgium and the “Island of Beauty” during the summer.

Four destinations will be available, with 402 flights scheduled this year, including a new route to Figari, in addition to Ajaccio, Bastia and Calvi, which have been running since 2017.

This wide range of options means it’s easy to get to different parts of Corsica, making it easier to explore. This comes with an attractive, competitive pricing policy with two bargain fares:

a one-way fare of €39 including taxes without hold baggage; one 12kg carry-on bag is allowed free of charge,

a one-way fare of €59 including taxes with a 23kg hold baggage allowance and one 12kg carry-on bag.

Information and tickets available at www.aircorsica.com

Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer de Brussels South Charleroi Airport, explains: “This year, Air Corsica is relaunching, offering equivalent services to 2019. Good news for travellers keen to explore an island with so much to offer! We are thrilled and would like to thank Air Corsica for renewing its confidence in our teams, as well as for expanding its range of destinations, which now includes Figari″.

Luc BERENI, Chairman of Air Corsica’s Management Board, adds: “Air Corsica is the leading airline between Belgium and Corsica, both in terms of the number of flights a year and the number of passengers. We plan to be at Brussels South Charleroi Airport for a long time; that’s why we were able to relaunch a substantial service in June 2021, demonstrating our faith in the market’s capacity to move forward really quickly. Air Corsica now connects BSCA to the four airports on our island and we intend to consolidate our presence with the addition of more frequent flights and by extending our seasons″.

Charleroi, 05 July 2021