Budapest Airport increases Romanian routes with AirConnect

Budapest Airport has witnessed the expansion of its Romanian route network today with the arrival of AirConnect’s links to Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. Operating twice-weekly links to both Romanian cities, the country’s newest airline chose the Hungarian capital city to be among its first destinations. AirConnect will utilise its AT72-600s on the services.

While the Romanian carrier faces competition on both operations, its arrival to the market complements the established services, seeing Budapest now offering 13 weekly connections to Romania’s capital, and flights five times weekly to the city in northwestern Romania. Gaining an immediate 12% share of the Hungarian gateway’s connections to the southeastern European country, AirConnect’s operations join established routes to Bucharest, Cluj, and Târgu Mure?, with Budapest offering 70,000 one-way seats this summer.

Chris Dinsdale, CEO, Budapest Airport, said: “It’s always a great pleasure to welcome a new airline to our airport and this is deepened when you are among the carrier’s first chosen airports on its route map. We’re looking forward to working with AirConnect to promote both Romania and Hungary as superb destinations and ensuring growth with our latest partner.”

At the inaugural celebrations, Tudor Constantinescu, CEO, AirConnect, commented: “We are excited to launch the direct service between Budapest – Bucharest and Budapest – Cluj Napoca, offering an affordable and efficient travel option that makes it easier to reach the capital of Romania and the heart of Transylvania. We hope our twice weekly flights, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, will bring more people and more cultures together.”