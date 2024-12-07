Air Congo takes off: reviving aviation in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has launched its new national airline, Air Congo, with its inaugural flight on 1 December 2024. Born from a public-private partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, this ambitious initiative is a major step in revitalizing the nation’s civil aviation sector.

A Strategic Partnership for Growth

Air Congo operates under a model where the DRC government holds a 51% stake, and Ethiopian Airlines owns 49%, leveraging the experience and resources of Africa’s leading carrier. The airline commenced operations with one Boeing 737-800, with a second aircraft expected soon. Ethiopian Airlines has also committed to providing two aircraft for the initial six months, focusing on domestic routes before expanding regionally and internationally.

The fleet is projected to grow to eight Boeing 737s and two Boeing 787 Dreamliners, aiming to connect Kinshasa to regional hubs and international destinations, including Paris, Brussels, Dubai, Johannesburg, and Luanda. Ethiopian Airlines will further enhance the partnership by establishing a local flight school and a Boeing-certified maintenance facility, prioritizing local recruitment and skill development.

Current Operations and Future Expansion

Air Congo’s domestic network includes daily flights from Kinshasa to Lubumbashi, Goma, Kisangani, and Mbuji-Mayi, with additional routes to Kalemie and Kolwezi several times a week. By June 2025, the airline plans to operate six aircraft and expand its network to neighbouring countries and beyond. This strategic growth mirrors Ethiopian Airlines’ success in other regions, such as its West African subsidiary, Asky, based in Lomé, Togo.

Coexisting with Congo Airways

The introduction of Air Congo has raised questions about its relationship with Congo Airways, another state-backed airline that resumed operations in November after a hiatus. Vice-Prime Minister and Transport Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo assured that both airlines could coexist, given the DRC’s vast market of 53 potential destinations. Air Congo will focus on becoming a major player in the region, while Congo Airways continues its restructuring.

Strategic Benefits for the DRC

Air Congo’s launch aligns with President Félix Tshisekedi’s vision of improving connectivity and stimulating economic growth. By partnering with Ethiopian Airlines, the DRC gains access to a proven aviation model, advanced training programs, and modern maintenance capabilities. This collaboration is expected to increase competition on domestic routes, reduce reliance on private operators, and establish Kinshasa as a central African hub.

Challenges and Optimism

While the airline’s launch has been widely praised, challenges remain, including improving airport infrastructure and addressing aviation safety concerns. Nevertheless, Air Congo’s strategic model positions it to meet the growing demand for air travel in the DRC and strengthen its integration into global networks.

With ambitious plans and a strong partnership, Air Congo marks a new chapter in the DRC’s aviation history, promising enhanced connectivity, local economic development, and a significant role in the region’s air transport landscape.