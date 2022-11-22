Budapest Airport welcomes Air China’s service to Chongqing, which adds to the airline’s flights to Beijing

Surpassing the 10 million passenger mark last month and on track to record 12 million passengers in 2022, Budapest Airport continues to expand its route network and connections to Asia. Launched last Friday, Air China established the return of Chongqing to the Hungarian gateway’s route map. The service will operate weekly on Fridays, utilising the carrier’s 301-seat A330-300s on the 7,437-kilometre sector.

Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport, comments: “As a key hub in Western China, Chongqing is an important economic and strategic destination for us. The connection to this exciting metropolis – one of the most populated cities in the world – will enable us to continue to build on our strong relations with the region. Air China’s second route launch of the year more than proves the return of high demand in this growing market and will enable us to support the large Chinese community in Budapest who will now have varied options to visit friends and family.”

With the new route, customers flying from Budapest now have a choice of four Asian destinations, including Beijing, Incheon, and Shanghai.