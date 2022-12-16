An Air China plane to Paris CDG escorted over Germany, Belgium and France after bomb threat

Air China flight CA617 from Chengdu (CTU) to Paris CDG, operated by Airbus A330-300 registered B-8383 has been subject to a bomb threat over Germany. Two Luftwaffe Eurofighter jets were immediately dispatched and escorted the plane to the Belgian border, where Belgian Control took over until two French Air Force fighter jets escorted the Airbus further before landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

Air China flight CA617 took off almost three hours late from Chengdu, Sichuan, China, on 15 December at 23:18 (UTC+8). The Airbus A330-300 was approaching Germany when a western website received information saying “Bombs disguised as OPPO batteries are successfully placed onboard Air China 617 which is set to go off hours from now. It’s to send a message.”

The owners of the website immediately contacted the French Gendarmerie at Paris CDG and the message was quickly disseminated to all the relevant authorities. The German Luftwaffe dispatched two Eurofighters on QRA (quick reaction alert) from the Taktisches Luftwaffengeschwader 73 in Rostock-Laage airbase, which intercepted the Chinese Airbus and escorted it to the Belgian border, where the Belgian Control and Reporting Center took control until the French Air Force dispatched two fighter jets on QRA. Eventually, the Chinese Airbus A330 landed safely at Paris CDG at 11:42 (UTC+1), with the same delay of close to 3 hours.

No further details are available. Five hours after landing, the plane registered B-8383 is still at Paris CDG.

The Gerrman Eurofighters landed at Cologne for refuelling after their mission, before returning to their base in Laage.

Another successful interception by the alliance A civilian plane with possible bomb threat got intercepted by ?? QRA and handed over to ?? Control and Reporting Center, after which ?? QRA took over for landing in Charles De Gaulle Airport. A combined effort for a safer airspace! https://t.co/EhGvmo7Cbp — Belgian Air Force?? (@BeAirForce) December 16, 2022