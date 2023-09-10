Air China Airbus 320neo incident: engine fire and evacuation at Singapore Airport

On 10 September, an Air China Airbus 320neo (registered B-305J) operated flight CA403 between Chengdu, China and Singapore. During the flight, the pilots reported an engine fire with smoke emitting in the cabin. Upon landing on runway 20L, the aircraft was immediately evacuated.

The airline confirmed the incident and has started an investigation. The following images and footage appeared on social media.

Pratt&Whitney engine on fire, Air China flight evacuated on Singapore runway. CA403 TFU-SIN squawking 7700 shortly before landing at Singapore due to PW1100G engine fire. Heavy smoke in cabin, crew evacuated the plane on runway. The aircraft is a 4-year old A320neo B-305J. pic.twitter.com/CHBTPt8Du2 — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) September 10, 2023

On approach to the airport, the Air China A320neo's engine caught fire, forcing an evacuation to take place on the runway in Singapore.#BreakingNews #AirChina #chineseAirlines #SingaporeAirport pic.twitter.com/SInkCNPEKx — The Asian Affairs (@TheAsianAffairs) September 10, 2023