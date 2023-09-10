Air China Airbus 320neo incident: engine fire and evacuation at Singapore Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
42

On 10 September, an Air China Airbus 320neo (registered B-305J) operated flight CA403 between Chengdu, China and Singapore. During the flight, the pilots reported an engine fire with smoke emitting in the cabin. Upon landing on runway 20L, the aircraft was immediately evacuated.

The airline confirmed the incident and has started an investigation. The following images and footage appeared on social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.