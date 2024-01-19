Air China resumes flights between Munich and Shanghai

Air China has resumed flights between Munich Airport and Shanghai after a nearly four-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The airline is operating modern Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

With group travel by Chinese nationals to Germany becoming unrestricted since August 2023, an increase in passenger numbers between the two countries is anticipated.

The first flight back included a welcome and farewell gesture with fortune cookies for passengers.

This marks the return of Air China’s passenger flights on this route, with the last flight between Munich and Shanghai taking place on March 6, 2020.