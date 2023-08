As of today, Air China is once again offering daily flights between Munich and the Chinese capital Beijing.

After an interruption of more than three years, the last Asian long-haul carrier has returned to Munich Airport following the pandemic. The flights are operated by modern Boeing B777-300ER long-haul aircraft.

To celebrate the comeback, all passengers received gingerbread hearts on arrival and departure.

The last passenger flight between Munich and Beijing took place on March 23, 2020.