Air China inaugurated new Milan-Chengdu route: a new bridge between Europe and China

A new direct flight route between Milan Malpensa and Chengdu Tianfu has been inaugurated, enhancing connectivity between Italy and China. This route marks the fourth direct flight operated by Air China from Milan to China, increasing weekly connections to 31, including those from Rome Fiumicino.

Italy is a major trading partner and tourist destination for China within the European Union. Milan is Italy’s commercial and financial hub, while Chengdu is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. The new route is expected to boost economic, cultural, and tourist exchanges between the two countries.

The inaugural ceremony at Milan Malpensa Airport featured dignitaries such as the Consul General of China in Milan, Liu Kan, SEA Milan Airports CEO Armando Brunini, and Air China’s European General Manager, Ma Guodong. The route will be served by the Airbus A350/900, offering passengers a comfortable flying experience with modern amenities and high-quality services.

With three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and a Saturday flight starting in September, this route increases Air China’s flights from Milan to four. It also strengthens Malpensa’s role as a gateway to Asia, contributing to a 38% growth in passenger traffic. Overall, Malpensa’s traffic has increased by 10% compared to 2023, with the addition of 20 destinations and 8 new airlines, bringing the total to 180 destinations, including 50 long-haul routes.

Flight Information

Flight Number: CA446 Itinerary: Milan MXP – Chengdu TFU Departure / Arrival Time: 12:45 – 05:45+1 Frequency: Mon/Wed/Fri (Friday flight moves to Saturday from September)

CA446 Flight Number: CA445 Itinerary: Chengdu TFU – Milan MXP Departure / Arrival Time: 01:50 – 07:30 Frequency: Mon/Wed/Fri (Friday flight moves to Saturday from September)

CA445