Air China partners with WFS for cargo and ramp handling at Liège Airport

Air China has commenced a new three-year cargo and ramp handling agreement with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in Liege, Belgium.

The airline operates four Boeing 777 freighter flights a week to Liege from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, the capital of Zhejiang Province, returning to China via Madrid. WFS expects to handle over 14,000 tonnes of cargo for Air China in the first year of the new contract, rising to over 23,000 tonnes with expected increases in flight operations in 2023/24.

WFS already enjoys a strong partnership with Air China through existing cargo handling operations in Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. It also holds contracts with the airline in the US and Canada, and also provides fuelling services in Hong Kong.

The new contract is linked to WFS’ existing handling operations in Liege for Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, part of the Alibaba Group, which is a shareholder in Air China.

Marc Claesen, Senior Vice President Commercial of WFS EMEAA, said: “Air China is already a very significant customer of WFS in Europe, North America and Asia for our cargo, ramp, and passenger handling services and for fuelling. Winning this additional contract in Liege shows the strength of our business partnership and, we hope, reflects Air China’s experience of working with WFS stations across its global network. As well as complementing our relationship with Cainiao in Belgium, it also reinforces our reputation as a leading freighter handling provider in Liege and justifies our growing investment at the airport.”

WFS now handles more than 220,000 tonnes annually in Liege in cargo facilities totalling 25,000m² and manages over 100 freighter flights per month for airline and logistics customers.