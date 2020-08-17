Air China Cargo and Cainiao increase presence at Liege Airport

Air China Cargo and Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, Alibaba Group’s logistics arm, have started a new international cross-border e-commerce route to speed up average delivery times between China and Europe.

The first B777 Full Freighter flight landed at Belgium’s Liege Airport on 13 August. Three flights will be operated each week from Hangzhou to Liege with final destination Madrid.

By establishing its e-Hub at Liege Airport, Cainiao aims to improve overall logistics efficiency and expand its line-haul network in a bid to deliver globally within 72 hours. For Air China Cargo, this is the first direct cooperation with a cross-border e-commerce player. Cainiao’s rich experience in the field of cross-border e-commerce logistics is showing to be very complementarity with Air China Cargo’s air freight network.

“Hangzhou-Liege is the next step of the expansion of the Air China Cargo operation. This cooperation will greatly benefit Cainiao Network to further bring down delivery times for Alibaba Group deliveries. Liege Airport Cargo community welcomes more #freightersfirst and connectivity,” wrote Steven Verhasselt, VP-Commercial at Liege Airport.