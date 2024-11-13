Air China becomes first customer for COMAC’s C929 widebody jet

At China’s largest air show in Zhuhai, COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) announced that Air China is the first customer for its C929 widebody jet. The specific number of aircraft ordered and delivery timelines were not disclosed.

COMAC also revealed other significant deals: Hainan Airlines placed a firm order for 60 C919 narrowbody and 40 C909 (ex-ARJ21) regional jets, while Colorful Guizhou Airlines signed a purchase agreement for 30 C909 planes, including 20 firm orders and 10 provisional ones.

The C929, renamed in 2023 from the CR929 following the withdrawal of Russia from the joint development project, is designed to seat 280 to 400 passengers and has a range of 12,000 km, competing with Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.

A report earlier this year indicated that the first fuselage section is expected by September 2027, with a prototype potentially taking a test flight in the near future, as noted by COMAC’s deputy general manager, Tong Yu.