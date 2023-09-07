Public Health Agency of Canada to investigate viral vomit incident on Air Canada flight

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating a recent incident on an Air Canada Rouge flight from Las Vegas to Montreal where two passengers complained about their seats being soiled with vomit and were escorted off the plane. Air Canada has apologised to the passengers, acknowledging that their standard of care was not met and that operating procedures were not followed correctly.

Flight AC1706 of 26 November operated by Air Canada Rouge Airbus A320 registered C-GFCH was fully booked and the passengers could not be accommodated to other seats. When they complained about the still wet vomit stains on their seats, the pilot called police which escorted them off the plane.

This incident has sparked outrage and highlighted broader frustrations with flight operations in Canada, according to travel specialists. The Public Health Agency of Canada is concerned about the potential transmission of illnesses through contact with bodily fluids, such as blood, vomit, and diarrhoea.

Aviation experts criticised the decision to dispatch the aircraft, calling it a “biological hazard.” The incident has amplified concerns about the deteriorating level of service in Canadian aviation, with passengers experiencing frequent flight delays and lost luggage over the past year.

Despite improvements in preparedness and staffing, Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest North American airlines in July. Flight delays and tight schedules have put pressure on airline crews to maintain quick turnaround times between flights, potentially compromising cleanliness and hygiene.

The incident involving soiled seats is not unique, as a previous incident on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto also involved uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger’s condition. The Public Health Agency of Canada may issue fines to airlines if they fail to meet the requirements of the Quarantine Act related to communicable diseases.