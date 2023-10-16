Teenagers report being groped on flights, claim Air Transat and Air Canada provided inadequate help

Two teenage girls have reported being sexually assaulted by male passengers while on separate flights with Air Transat and Air Canada. Both girls allege that the airlines failed to provide adequate assistance in addressing the incidents.

Air Transat conducted an internal investigation but failed to interview passengers or gather sufficient evidence, according to the girls’ accounts. Air Canada, on the other hand, moved the complainant to another seat and left the decision regarding further action to her, which experts argue is not a trauma-informed response.

Both airlines declined to share their official procedures and the frequency of in-flight sexual assault reports. Experts recommend clear, standardised policies for addressing such incidents and making them public. Transport Canada has not indicated any plans to address the issue.

Source: CBC