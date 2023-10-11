Air Canada pilot grounded amidst controversy: allegations of pro-Palestinian attire and offensive social media posts

Air Canada has grounded a Montreal-based Boeing 787 first officer for allegedly wearing pro-Palestinian colors while in uniform. The airline also expressed concerns about a series of social media posts attributed to the pilot, containing profane commentary about Israel.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick confirmed that the pilot was removed from service after it was brought to the company’s attention that he had been photographed wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh while in uniform. “The pilot was taken out of service as of yesterday,” Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick told The Toronto Sun Tuesday.

First Officer Mostafa Ezzo’s social media accounts, where the controversial posts were allegedly made, have been taken down.

Complaints from followers of Ezzo’s accounts prompted concerns among Air Canada officials. One photograph posted by Ezzo promoted a pro-Palestine rally – held last Sunday in Montreal – with an added headline reading, “F*** you Israel, burn in hell.” Another post referred to Israel as a “terrorist state,” with a comment stating, “Hitler is proud of you.”

Sources within Air Canada revealed that, based on the content of these posts, the pilot would not be assigned to any upcoming flights. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 10, 2023