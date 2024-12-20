Air Canada orders five additional Airbus A220-300s

Air Canada has reinforced its commitment to fleet modernization and operational efficiency by ordering five additional Airbus A220-300 aircraft, bringing its total firm orders for the type to 65. This announcement, made on the fifth anniversary of the airline’s first A220 delivery, underscores the success of the aircraft in Air Canada’s network.

Since its entry into service, the A220-300 has enabled the carrier to expand its route offerings and enhance passenger experience while maintaining strong economic and environmental performance. Manufactured in Mirabel, Quebec, the A220 is not only a cornerstone of Air Canada’s growth strategy but also a vital contributor to Canada’s aerospace sector.

John Di Bert, Air Canada’s Executive Vice President and CFO, highlighted the A220’s impact on the airline’s operations, praising its role in profitable growth and customer satisfaction. The aircraft’s efficiency and versatility have supported Air Canada in opening new routes and optimizing existing ones, aligning perfectly with the airline’s strategic goals. Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, emphasized the strong partnership with Air Canada and the A220’s advantages, including superior fuel efficiency, a spacious cabin, and exceptional range, which make it ideal for the carrier’s diverse network.