Gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport leaves bank and airline stunned

The gold heist happened at Toronto Pearson Airport, Canada on Monday in the evening hours and has left a major bank and a big airline wondering what went wrong. The Canadian police are investigating the theft but are still clueless.

The bank in question was TD Bank, it is understood that money and gold worth CAD 22 million (EUR 14.8 million) was being shipped as part of an intra-bank transaction on board Air Canada. The identity of the other bank wasn’t disclosed.

“An aircraft arrived here at the airport in the early evening and as per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded, and cargo was transported from the aircraft to holding cargo facility,” Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said during a Thursday evening press conference, attended by a journalist of the Toronto Sun.

Soon after, the goods were reported missing. The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said it was aware of the theft, adding that the thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse leased to a third party, outside the GTAA’s primary security line.

While police is providing only few details, it is believed that the goods were transported in a single aircraft shipping container. First, sources said that the amount of gold stolen was 3,600 pounds which would have a value of over CAD 140 million. As only CAD 22 million was stolen, the robbers took only part of the shipment.

