Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Montréal

Emirates and Air Canada have expanded their codeshare partnership to include flights to and from Montréal. Emirates customers can now seamlessly plan travel between 11 popular domestic Canadian points beyond Montréal and destinations on Emirates’ extensive network, all on a single ticket.

The codeshare partnership covers 11 destinations in Canada via Montréal, with an additional 69 points accessible from Montréal on an interline basis. This partnership enables travellers to easily connect to Emirates’ services in Montréal or Toronto and travel to various destinations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East via Dubai. The partnership also allows members of Emirates Skywards, the airline’s frequent flyer programme, to earn and redeem miles on both airlines’ flights.