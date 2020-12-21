Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ends up in the mud during taxi at Vancouver

On 20 December, a maintenance crew working for Air Canada was taxiing in a company Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (registered C-FVLU) at Vancouver Airport, Canada. During the taxi from hanger to terminal, however, the aircraft ended up in soft ground next to the taxiway.

According to information on flightradar24, the airline was forced to cancel domestic flight AC304 between Vancouver and Montreal. Ground crews pulled out the aircraft using a sling device and a tug.

Following images and footage appeared on social media:

A few photos of the excursion. They pulled it out with a Y shaped sling to both main landing gear. Pretty cool. Not the first time this has happened, and not specific to Air Canada. #yvrspotters #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/PnXttR7UZt — kent matthiesen (@Kent_YVR) December 20, 2020