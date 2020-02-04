Air Canada Boeing 767 suffers engine stall during take-off from Madrid, Spain

On 3 February, an Air Canada Boeing 767 (C-GHOZ) departed Madrid, Spain for flight AC837 to Toronto, Canada. During take-off, however, a left-hand main gear tire burst caused damage to the aircraft’s left engine.
Subsequently, the left engine stalled. The pilots entered into a holding pattern to lower landing weight by burning fuel. Spain’s Defense Ministry dispatched an F18 fighter jet to evaluate the damage on the Boeing 767.
The aircraft – carrying 128 passengers – safely landed back at Madrid Airport, five hours after its initial departure. Passenger Evan Haveman commented on Twitter: “Credit to the captain and crew of @AirCanada #ac837 – they kept their cool and kept us informed. Would have liked the bar cart to have come by though.”
Passengers clapping after a perfect landing back at Madrid Airport.
Pictures of the damage appeared on social media.
Video of the damaged tire.
